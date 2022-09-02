Woman receives R$ 54 million by mistake and buys a mansion

In addition to buying a mansion, the woman also distributed the money, which was transferred by a cryptocurrency exchange, to family members.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Opening the bank account and having a surprise when checking the available balance is the dream of many people. That dream came true for a woman who received around $10.4 million from a cryptocurrency exchange. The only problem is that the amount was transferred by mistake.

The amount, which is around R$ 54.2 billion (in direct conversion), was transferred to the woman by mistake. The money could even be returned, as has happened in many cases of wrong transfers, but the account holder ended up spending almost the entire amount.

Understand the case of the woman who mistakenly bought R$ 54 million and bought a mansion

The woman, identified as Thevamanogari Manivel, requested a $100 refund from cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com. When responding to the Australian’s request, the company made the mistake of putting the account number in the field where it was necessary to enter the transaction amount, which was of few digits.

In this way, the woman ended up receiving millions of dollars, when in fact she should have received only US$ 100. To make the situation even more complicated, the brokerage did not realize the error until seven months after the transaction was made.

According to information from The Guardian, the amount was transferred in 2021. With the large amount in her account, the woman, after so long, had already acquired a mansion and several other assets.

Australian woman distributed money that was received by mistake

After becoming aware of the error, the brokerage company appealed to the courts and was successful, winning the case. It has been determined that the woman must repay the amount with interest, which has already exceeded $27,000 so far. She must also pay other charges for the action.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

When contacting the Australian, the company discovered that she had already bought a house for US$ 1.35 million and passed the deed to the property to her sister, Thilagavathy Gangadory, who lives in Malaysia.

Thevamanogari’s account was frozen, but almost all the money left over had already been transferred to six other accounts, which were also frozen by court order. Thilagavathy, on the other hand, because she does not live in the country, has not yet been found and is seeking legal advice, according to what her lawyers said.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Vergani Photography / Shutterstock.com