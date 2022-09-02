World’s fastest shark jumps into US boat

A video posted on Instagram shows the rare moment when a group of fishermen manages to hook an Atlantic mako shark (Isurus oxyrinchus) – the fastest shark in the world – off the coast of Massachusetts in the United States. The animal struggles not to be captured and is caught jumping into the water at a distance of 20 meters from the stern of the boat. Seconds later, another great mako shark appears in the air right next to the boat and crashes onto the deck.

The animal hits a fisherman, who initially appears to be trapped by his fishing rod attached to a support belt. Another man in the video throws himself backwards with the shark on top of his foot, before breaking free and running up a ladder, looking for a safe place.

The shark is left squirming and thrashing between the seats when the shoot ends. No one on board was injured, according to reports, but it is unclear what happened to the shark.

A new US federal law to protect the species – whose survival is at risk off the US east coast – requires fishermen to throw sharks back into the water.

However, its size alone would make it difficult for the crew to pull it aside – even without the danger of its sharp teeth. Mako sharks grow up to 4.45 meters and can weigh over 500 kilograms.

The “sea cheetahs”, as members of this species are called, are famous for reaching 74 kilometers per hour over short distances. It is found in tropical and warm seas around the world, reaching almost 900 meters deep. Usually found in ocean waters, between the surface and 150 meters deep.

The mako shark has no natural predators, but it is classified as endangered worldwide after being intensively hunted as a delicacy, because of the appreciation for its hide and also because it is often accidentally caught, along with other fish.