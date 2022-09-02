Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft reveals details of the Family and Friends plan

O Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family already in tests in Colombia and Ireland since August. For those interested in this modality, Microsoft has updated the Xbox pages of these same nations with new details regarding the shared subscription option.

Starting with the price, in Colombia, the subscription to the plan that allows you to share your account with four other people It will cost 49,900 Colombian pesos (about R$59 in a direct conversion without adding fees or taxes). For comparison, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is offered at the same location for 29,900 Colombian pesos (approximately R$35).

What’s in the package?

According to Microsoft, those who opt for the plan for friends and family will have access to all the benefits present in the Ultimate plan. In this way, it will be possible to play on the console, PC or Xbox Cloud Gaming, in addition to having access to the Electronic Arts catalog. Another important point is that account sharing will only happen with people living in the same countryand households can also take advantage of freebies and discounts offered from time to time.

List of benefits present in Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family. (Source: Microsoft/Reproduction)Source: Microsoft

“With the Friends & Family plan, up to five people will be able to enjoy the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate, with their one-time access to the entire Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library, content, and benefits regardless of the platform they play on. Anyone invited can play.” at the same time – you can even interact in the same game. Also, you can include people who don’t live with you in the plan”, says Microsoft.

