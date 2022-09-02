Yelena will be the leader of the Thunderbolts in the MCU, says journalist

journalist of deadline, Justin Kroll revealed in participation in the podcast ‎‎The Town‎‎ that Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will lead the Thunderbolts team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to it, the training must include an American Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Barão Zemo (Daniel Bruhl).

‎”Florence Pugh already has her own superhero. Next up for her character, actually, is this movie called Thunderbolts, which is basically like Marvel’s Suicide Squad. I hope you have better results.”

declared.

“The concept is that it would be Yelena leading the team of Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Daniel Bruhl (Zemo), those anti-heroes who aren’t exactly good but aren’t exactly evil. So there’s this. And people seem to have liked the character.‎”

It is worth remembering that there is also the expectation that Yelena will assume the nickname of Black Widow in the next iteration of the Avengers, replacing Natasha Romanoff.

READ TOO:

Thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5, with a premiere scheduled for July 26, 2024.

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

That said, some of the villains, or antiheroes, that could star in or make some sort of appearance include Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Abominable (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and even Winter Soldier‎ (sebastian stan).

In the comics, General “Thunderbolt” Ross is a frequent leader of the team, but we don’t know what the studio’s plans are due to his death. William Hurt.‎