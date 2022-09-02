Zuckerberg creates delivery shopping function on WhatsApp, check it out

Belo Horizonte, Friday, September 2, 2022 by Saulo Teixeira Rosa – Currently, Indian WhatsApp customers can make their purchases in the market directly from the messaging app. Meta unveiled the innovation on February 29, resulting from a partnership with JioMart, a major Chinese retailer.

To use the feature, all a customer who is going to buy needs to do is press “hi” next to the market number to access a list of available goods. The final step is to choose and complete a direct purchase on WhatsApp. Therefore, in this article the website Superpix diary brings new details of this innovation. Check out:

The idea is to make WhatsApp a super App

According to the information provided by Meta, in the future, resources for companies and organizations are expected to significantly contribute to WhatsApp profits. Therefore, it is possible that the function quickly transferred to other countries.

Looking at the planning, it is clear that the owner of Facebook wants WhatsApp to become a high-performance application that combines from banking services to medical services, similar to WeChat. The product is clearly the most successful in this market, but it is only the market leader in China.

In contrast, China’s super apps emerged because its citizens had smartphones with limited processing power in the early 2010s, making them unsuitable for managing multiple standalone apps.

The situation was different in the United States, where luxury brands such as the iPhone and the Korean Samsung Galaxy controlled a market share of over 50%.

Will Brazil have a great app like WhatsApp?

Firstly, the development of superapps in Brazil has been underway for a few years now, but there is still no giant that solidifies the function of combining everything into one. However, some Brazilians such as Rappi, iFood, Mercado Pago and Pic-Pay are some examples of applications that operate in this market.

A study by Instituto Qualibest at the end of 2020 revealed that almost 93% of online users had already made online purchases or consumed some service, either through websites or mobile applications. A sign that there is interest from consumers.

What are great apps?

Super apps have microprograms, small programs that run inside other programs.

They don’t need to download or update via virtual means like the Applestore or Google Play, making it possible for one app to perform the functionality of many other apps. There are many advantages to including a microprogram in an application aggregator. Between them:

Speed: Microprograms are stored in the mobile’s cache, which makes loading faster than using a mobile app.

User Experience: This model does not require updates because the latest version processes it automatically.

Cost: Because microprograms generally take less time to develop than full programs, they typically cost 21% to nearly 50% less than full programs.

Finally, the great trend of doing different services through mobile applications takes another big step with WhatsApp. Therefore, being up to date with the news is essential to be part of this new world of practicalities. For now, if you liked the content, leave your comment so we can always interact. In short, this is it! To the next!