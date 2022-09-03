23 bohemian dresses to always feel light and feminine – NiT

The style that marked the 70s continues to have fans and has never left the store shelves. It’s a hit in any season.

A return to the 70s through a contemporary reading. This is how we can describe the boho aesthetic — derived from the word bohemian — as a trend in the women’s wardrobe. One of the highlights of the style heritage that the decade has left us is the way we look at wide and long dresses as a symbol of freedom. The models have been reinterpreted over the years, always with the same goal: to reflect a blasé and carefree way of life.

Floral patterns, with cornucopias and in the paisley style — that is, cashmere, with drawings of leaves, flowers and tears carefully stylized and curved — are elements that cannot be missing in this type of dress. Organic shapes are one of the main ingredients of these proposals that reflect the proximity to nature. Usually, they are intricate or abstract designs, in the most varied colors, that complement a light and fluid silhouette.

Although the tones and patterns of this look are often associated with a more autumnal environment, the wide range of options available includes models for all seasons. The boho dress is distinguished by being flowing and feminine, whose versatility is revealed in the details on the sleeves, in the lightness of the fabric or for being able to be accompanied by a jacket.

The freedom and balance that these dresses convey are two of their main attractions. Although they never went out of use, some were considered somewhat outdated. The answer to this reaction came boho-chic, an expression that came to describe a style marked by more elaborate designs, which unite ancient elements with modernity. It reached its peak at the beginning of the century, thanks to actress Sienna Miller and Mary-Kate Olsen.

Even so, this trend does not surpass what were the origins of bohemian fashion, which exploded on the heels of the hippie movement. More than a visual choice, the boho style is considered a lifestyle by many, marked by relaxation and an eccentric view of life.

Talking about boho fashion without mentioning Florence Welch, lead singer of the group Florence + The Machine, is an arduous task. She has become one of the faces of a unique and very folkloric aesthetic, where movement and lightness are almost always part of her silhouettes — on and off stage. The red dress she wore at the concert she gave in the latest edition of NOS Alive 2022 perfectly reflected the singer’s mood.

Reinterpreted or true to its origins, the boho style is here to stay. It is not a passing fad, but an aesthetic identity that continues to inspire many brands. NiT has gathered 23 bohemian dresses, from various brands and prices, to help you choose the ideal model.

