5 New Shows You Can’t Miss During Fall 2022

Fall 2022 is finally here, and that means new TV shows to look forward to. This season has no shortage of exciting releases, from the long-awaited Amazon release The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for AMC Interview with a Vampire adaptation. Read on to learn more about the new five series you won’t want to miss during Fall 2022.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ – Prime Video

Morfydd Clark in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is shaping up to be one of the biggest television releases of the fall 2022 season. And given the popularity of Lord of the Rings movies, this is probably no surprise.

Amazon has released the two-part premiere of the power rings on September 1st. And it set the stage for another epic adventure in Middle-earth. After Morgoth’s fall, his disciple Sauron prepares to cover the continent in darkness once more. A young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is determined to stop him. And his struggle to do that will likely be a big topic of conversation for the next few months – so fantasy fans won’t want to miss out.

new episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stream on Prime Video every Friday through October 14.

‘Andor’ – Disney+

Star Wars fans had a good year, with Boba Fett’s Book streaming during the winter months and Obi wan Kenobi debuts in May. They have one more Disney+ show to look forward to in 2022, and it’s debuting this fall. andor will certainly be a highlight of the television season, especially if it lives up to the legacy of A rogue.

andor will follow Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, revealing what the character was up to before he met Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). Judging by Lucasfilm’s first trailer, he was making trouble for the Empire. And so, viewers can anticipate another high-stakes story with heavy political themes.

andor premieres with three episodes on Wednesday, September 21.

‘Interview with a Vampire’ – AMC

Book adaptations tend to be hit or miss, but fans are excited about AMC’s Interview with a Vampire Show. To be fair, it looks like it will do justice to Anne Rice’s beloved novels. And the story might be compelling enough to appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike — at least if the first trailer is anything to go by.

With Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, Interview with a Vampire will offer viewers a dark and emotional tale centered on a vampire and a man who falls in love with him. The latter chooses to join his lover in immortality, but becoming a vampire comes with many complications. Needless to say, the show’s lead – and audience – are on a wild ride.

Interview with a Vampire premieres on AMC on Sunday, October 2.

‘Midnight Club’ – Netflix

Speaking of highly anticipated book adaptations, Netflix the midnight club is also generating excitement ahead of its October release. The new TV show will bring Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel to life, releasing some horror in the fall 2022 season. And with Halloween on the horizon, there’s no better time to dive into such a series – especially with Mike Flanagan at the helm. .

the midnight club will tell the story of eight hospice patients who call themselves The Midnight Club. They tell scary stories every night, fascinated by the theme of death. And they swear to communicate from beyond the grave after one of them dies. That’s where our story begins: with a death and the shocking events that follow.

the midnight club arrives on Netflix on Friday, October 7th.

‘Wednesday’ – Netflix

The Addams Family has gone through many iterations over the years and is adding another one to the list. Wednesday is set to premiere during the fall 2022 season – and while the new show doesn’t have an official release date as of yet, Netflix’s teaser trailer promises a fun time.

The series will follow Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams as she navigates her psychic abilities, enrollment at a new boarding school and a murder mystery. And if that’s not the selling point of a great TV show, what is? Plus, reuniting with the Addams family is sure to bring a lot of nostalgia to longtime fans.

Wednesday arrives on Netflix this fall. Check back here for a release date once it’s announced.

