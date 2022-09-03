Abel should launch Endrick, future of Palmeiras and Brazil – 02/09/2022

Vicente Feola is one of the most underrated coaches in Brazilian football. He was world champion in 1958. He built a modern Brazil, with Zagallo on the left, closing the gaps between midfield and attack. It wasn’t a tight 4-2-4.

For that, he gave up Canhoteiro, the “left-handed Garrincha”, a great idol of São Paulo, the club where Feola worked.

Feola also had the boldness that no other coach had: he took a 17-year-old boy to the World Cup, one Edison Arantes do Nascimento. The courage that Dunga didn’t have with Neymar in 2010. The courage that Menotti didn’t have with Diego Armando Maradona in 1978.

Courage, Abel Ferreira!

What Endrick, 16, is doing in Palmeiras’ under-20 is something stupendous, exceptional, remarkable, choose the adjective you want…

He could be the big surprise, the card in Palmeiras’ sleeve for the end of the year. For the battles against Hurricane and maybe Flamengo with a favourite.

Merentiel and Flaco Lopez are showing what they are (and are not) capable of.

Everything indicates that Endrick can be more. It can come in little by little, it can burst.

Sure enough, Endrick will be on the pro roster in January. And what is the difference between September and January. Four months? This is nothing for superstars.

Abel, who does great work in Brazil, will be known as the coach who launched Endrick. It’s inevitable.

Let it be now!