Action and thriller film with Jude Law arrived by surprise on Netflix and is already one of the most watched

Repo Men: Organ Rescue is a 2010 action science fiction thriller film starring Jude Law who just arrived at Netflix and is perfect for anyone who likes science fiction and is looking for something interesting to see today.

A lot of people have already gone to watch it and are loving it, so much so that it is among the most watched movies on the platform today.

In the movie, which takes place in the year 2025 and a huge company known as The Union revolutionized the world of medicine by creating artificial human organs.

The only problem is that the people who benefit from the transplant are heavily indebted to the company. If the bills aren’t settled, individuals called repo-men come to collect the debt.

In addition to Jude Lawthe list still has Forest Whitaker, Alice Braga and Liev Schreiber.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

Repo Men: Organ Rescue is available at Netflix.

To learn more about the film:

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!