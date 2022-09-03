all about Lindsay Lohan’s new movie for Netflix

New Lindsay Lohan movie in the area! Find out all the details of the actress’s romantic comedy for Netflix.

the big star of Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan is set to headline Netflix’s new romantic comedy, Irish Wish. Lohan will return to work with the filmmaker Janeen Damianwith whom he previously worked on the Netflix film Falling for Christmas.

Irish Wish follows Maddie’s life. When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, she puts her feelings aside to be maid of honor at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the couple are married, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her true soulmate is someone else.

Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian and Michael Damian wrote the script. Brad Krevoy, of the MPCA; Michael Damian, from Riviera Films, are producing. Other production members are Amanda Phillips, Kirsten Hansen, Jimmy Townsend and Vince Balzano.

So, who else is looking forward to it?

Christmas movie

Almost three years after the release of his last film, Among The Shadows (2019), Lindsay Lohan is back on set. The singer/actress will star in a Christmas movie in Netflix.

Christmas in Wonderland marks the return of Lindsay Lohan as an actress in a leading role. In recent years, Lilo has participated in a few series, mostly in cameos: Sick Note (2017), Love Advent (2014), 2 Broke Girls (2014), Eastbound & Down (2013) and Anger Management (2013).

In addition, he appeared in skits of the Jimmy KimmelLive!in 2015, and the Late Night with Jimmy Fallonin 2013. His last film was Among The Shadows (2019), preceded by The Canyons and Scary Movie 5both from 2013. It was featured in Liz & Dick (2012), a TV movie in which he gave life to Elizabeth Taylor.

