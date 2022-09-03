Alpine can only blame itself for mistakes in the pilot market







Despite all the confidence of alpine about the case and its blows on the apparent lack of integrity of piastrithe team has to face the truth: their mistakes caused them to lose a two-time world champion in formula 1 and one of the brightest junior talents in years in the space of just four weeks.

Fernando Alonso’s shocking move to Aston Martin in 2023 took everyone by surprise, including Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer, who only found out when the press release was released, despite claiming to have been part of the negotiations (something that Alonso denies it).

But despite stalled negotiations, Alpine didn’t seem to give in to what it was putting on the table for Alonso. After all, he had Piastri waiting in the wings; Alpine thought that Alonso needed it more than Alpine needed Alonso.

But Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement and Aston Martin’s interest in Alonso undid it all for Alpine. The backup plan backfired spectacularly. He had lost Alonso and, in fact, had already lost Piastri weeks ago. Alpine just didn’t know it yet.

The CRB decision revealed that the agreement between Piastri and McLaren was signed on 4 July, the Monday after the British Grand Prix and nearly a month before the announcement of Alonso’s departure from Alpine. It was also nine days before Daniel Ricciardo’s statement on Instagram reaffirming his commitment to McLaren.

It is understood that Piastri initially signed a reserve contract with McLaren for 2023, but given his concerns about Ricciardo and the way things were moving, it is likely that he included clauses or elements that included a promotion to a seat in the race team, if one was available.

Much has been made of loyalty – or lack thereof – from young drivers to teams that support their F1 careers throughout the Piastri saga. But it has to go both ways. Yes, Alpine was doing extensive testing on Piastri and hoping to make him the best prepared F1 rookie for quite some time. However, because he was so focused on keeping Alonso for 2023, he was unable to ensure he had it all sewn up with Piastri, whose would have been so frustrated that he looked elsewhere for options.

That’s where McLaren felt an opportunity to step in. Regardless of your views on how things played out with Daniel Ricciardo, the team simply wanted to ensure the best possible driver line-up for the future. It could offer Piastri something that Alpine, as of July 4th, simply wasn’t willing to offer: a 2023 race seat.

Alpine must ask itself some serious questions about this whole saga. It was a disaster for the team, mainly because of all the trust that was shown publicly. McLaren’s approach of simply saying it would wait for the CRB’s decision might have been a little disappointing and didn’t make headlines, but it also worked.

As the old saying goes, “Better to be silent and be considered a fool than to speak up and remove all doubts.”

Even if the likes of Szafnauer and Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi were convinced of Piastri’s agreement with the team, allegedly signed last November, why were they wrong? What information was given to them that the CRB unanimously decided against?

A major overhaul needs to be done to get to the bottom of this, but the treatment of both Piastri and Alonso – who said there was always a “strange feeling” in their talks about a contract extension – certainly points to shortcomings that must be overcome to the future.

The entire saga has also unfairly overshadowed Piastri’s arrival in F1. Here is a driver with a junior CV that would be the envy of anyone else on the F1 grid, with plenty of racing under his belt, and he is fully deserving of his opportunity to shine. It was very difficult to find anyone with a say against Piastri before this whole saga.

Instead, Piastri sparked a viral internet trend through his tweet “I understand this, without my agreement…”, and faced criticism for his apparent lack of loyalty to Alpine.

The entire saga is sure to continue as a talking point until he finally makes his debut in Bahrain in March, when he will likely be one of the most scrutinized rookies to make it to F1 in years. It will only increase the pressure. It will also be a tricky end for Piastri as an Alpine reserve rider.

And Alpine is now, at best, its third pick to partner with Esteban Ocon next year. like the motorsport.com revealed last week, AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly appears to be the top choice, with talks taking place between Red Bull and Alpine about terms to terminate his contract which runs through the end of next year. But even that comes with a lot of question marks, given the earlier tensions between Ocon and Gasly. It’s hardly a perfect fit.

When the Alpine name joined the F1 grid for 2021, following the rebranding of Renault’s factory operation, a 100-race plan was implemented to climb to the top of F1. Having lost its F1 past at Alonso and its future at Piastri, all through its own faults, the team needs to take responsibility and do better in the future to avoid repeating such big mistakes.

