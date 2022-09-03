Amber Heard’s Sister Destroys MTV For Johnny Depp’s VMAs Participation: “Disgusting” – Who

+



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for another day of judgment (Photo: Getty Images)

Whitney Henriquezsister of Amber Heard, detonated Johnny Depp’s participation in the VMAs, the Video Music Awards, the MTV music awards in the United States in which Anitta won the award for Best Latin Music Video for To involve. She posted a screenshot of the event logo, which took place on Sunday night (28), pasting a “D” in front of VMAs, making the result DVMA, in an allusion to domestic violence, which Amber said was victim during marriage to franchise star Pirates of the Caribbean.

“@MTV you are disgusting and clearly desperate! I hope the people who made this decision have daughters… #DVMAS I support Amber Heard,” Whitney’s message read.

Depp had his face digitally inserted into the costume of the Moonman, the award’s iconic character and winners’ figurine, floating above the stage at the start of the VMAs, saying he was available for work.

Johnny Depp won the defamation suit that moved Amber Heard claiming the domestic violence allegations were false. She filed a motion for a mistrial, but the court rejected her appeal.