América-MG vs. Coritiba: Coelho will not be injured for the first time this season; see probable team | america-mg

For the first time this season, América-MG coach Vagner Mancini will not have to worry about the medical department when setting up the squad. Coelho, however, will have only one absence to face Coritiba, this Saturday: midfielder Juninho, through suspension.

Vagner Mancini has, after a long time, practically the entire squad to put on the field. The injured Alê and Benítez have already trained with the team during the week and are options for the midfield.

On the other hand, midfielder Juninho received his third yellow card in the classic against Atlético-MG and will be suspended against Coxa. For his place, Matheusinho and Alê are the most likely names.

Emmanuel Martínez and Everaldo during América-MG training, at CT Lanna Drumond

The Uruguayan reinforcement Gonzalo Mastriani could make his debut against Coxa. The striker treated a muscle injury and trained normally during the week. The expectation, however, is that he starts on the bench.

likely lineup: Matheus Cavichioli; Raul Cáceres, Iago Maidana, Éder and Marlon (Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal, Matheusinho (Benítez) and Martínez; Felipe Azevedo, Pedrinho and Henrique Almeida (Wellington Paulista)

América-MG and Coritiba will face each other this Saturday, at 8:30 pm at Arena Independência. Coelho is in ninth place, with 32 points, while Coxa is the first outside the relegation zone, with 25.