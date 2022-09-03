America x Coritiba: see probable lineups for the Brazilian national team

photo: Joo Zebral / America Al could be new to America’s squad this Saturday Undefeated for six games in the Brazilian Championship, America welcomes Coritiba this Saturday, at 8:30 pm, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte. The match valid for the 25th round of Serie A puts teams with different aspirations face to face in the leaderboard.

America occupies the ninth place of the Brazilian, with 32 points. Vagner Mancini’s team is seven points away from the G6, Copa Libertadores da América classification zone. Coritiba is in 16th place, with 25 points. Coxa has the same score as Cuiab, who opens Z4, but has an advantage in the tie-breaking criteria.

For this Saturday’s match, America must count on the return of midfielders Bentez and Al. The Argentine was absent in the last two games due to muscle discomfort. The shirt number 30 has recovered from an injury to the back of his right thigh, suffered in the 1-1 draw with Athletico-PR, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian. Both trained normally during the week at CT Lanna Drumond.

America’s likely lineup: Matheus Cavichioli; Ral Cceres, Ricardo Silva, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Al (Bentez) and Emmanuel Martinez; Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida.

the opponent

Coritiba’s main absence for the match will be the center forward Lo Gamalho, who has already been left out in the 1-0 victory over Ava, in the last round, due to muscular discomfort. The striker is the team’s top scorer in the championship, with seven goals scored.

Other absences are midfielder Willian Faras, who was substituted against Ava after suffering trauma to his foot, and defender Henrique, who suffered an injury to the posterior region of his thigh during training at the beginning of last month. There is also the absence of guard midfielder Boschilia, who injured the anterior region of his thigh against Atltico, on August 14, for the 22nd round.

On the other hand, Guto Ferreira can count on something new. Paraguayan attacking midfielder Hernn Prez returned to training with the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem and could be linked.

The likely lineup for Coritiba has Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Jhon Chancellor, Luciano Castn and Diego Porfrio; Bernardo, Bruno Gomes and Fabrcio Daniel; Egdio, Alef Manga and Adrin Martnez.