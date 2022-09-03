Apple Discount on Amazon: 31% off iPhone 11

Discounting Apple products is always a reason to celebrate. Especially if you are looking for a iPhone with good performance, but at a better price than its successors. if yes, the iPhone 11 is then your best choice. Mainly because it’s on sale at amazon: R$ 1,699 off the model with 128GB in black.

iPhone 11 128GB Black iPhone 11 with 4GB of RAM and dual 12MP rear cameras

BRL 3,800

The iPhone 11 has, as always, an elegant design, with small and harmonious edges. The finish is in glass with aluminum sides. The model also offers IP68 certification, with water resistance in depths of up to two meters for 30 minutes.

About performance: nothing to complain about. There are 4GB of RAM, which make the device run smoothly. It is fast and stable, even when running heavy games.

Regarding the cameras, the iPhone 11 has a dual set of cameras on the back. There are 12 MP on the main and 12 MP on the super wide-angle. In other words, you can take pictures of large groups or landscapes, taking advantage of an expanded field of view. On the front, selfies are also in charge of a 12 MP sensor.

Finally, the battery. According to Apple, the model can play up to 17 hours of video, with 10 hours of streaming.

Until the end of this article, the product can be purchased for R$3,800. However, as it is a promotional action, the iPhone 11 128 GB in black can have its price changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

