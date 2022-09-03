Apple releases update for iPhones released nearly nine years ago – News

Apple announced last Thursday (1st) an update to the iPhone 5S, a model that hit the market in November 2013, almost nine years ago.

In addition to this model, users of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2 and mini 3 and iPod touch 6th generation will be graced with the availability of iOS 12.5.6.

Currently, the latest version of Apple’s operating system is iOS 16, available from iPhone Xs onwards.

The company made a software update available for these devices to fix a flaw that allowed malicious code to be installed on a user’s device without their permission when opening Safari or another browser.





How to update?

If you have one of the devices mentioned above, Apple recommends that you update it.





To do this, just enter the “settings” icon on your phone, then click on “general” and choose the option “software update”.

For the software to be updated, the iPhone must have a full battery or be connected to a charger, in addition to being connected to the internet.

James Webb: check out the best images released by the telescope



