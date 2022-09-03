Armie Hammer’s movie pair, Gal Gadot believes the former actor needs to be held accountable

“House of Hammer: Family Secrets”, which premieres this Friday (2) on Discovery +, recalls the allegations of aggression, rape and cannibalism

Away from the media since 2021, Armie Hammer will have the accusations and life of his family explored in a new documentary series, “House of Hammer: Family Secrets”, which premieres Friday (2) on Discovery+.

In his last work as an actor in “Death on the Nile”, released in March of that year, Hammer acted with Gal Gadot, who commented on the rape allegations he received. “It’s very complex“, said Gadot to the Israeli portal N12. “If the truth is that he did things, it doesn’t matter [se ele é famoso], the person has to pay the price for his actions and take responsibility. I don’t know what will happen“, said the actress in relation to the case and the movie “Death on the Nile”.

At the time of the film’s release, there was a possibility that it would not hit theaters, which ended up not happening. However, the result at the box office fell short of expectations. “Death on the Nile” made $137.3 million against a budget of $90 million.

In the story inspired by the homonymous book by Agatha Christie and an independent sequel to “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017), the detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) must interrupt a luxury cruise vacation in Egypt to capture a killer, who is terrorizing the honeymoon of a famous couple. in the plot, Hammer It is Simon Doyle and is paired with the character of Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman 1984”).

UNDERSTAND THE ARMIE HAMMER CASE

In early 2021, alleged messages credited to Armie Hammer related to cannibalism. In them, the actor confessed to being “100% cannibal” and stated that he wanted to eat and drink the blood of his victims: “I want to eat you. Fuck, that’s scary to admit. I’ve never admitted it before. I’ve cut the heart out of a live animal and eaten it while it was still hot.”would have written the actor.

Still in this period, former companions of the star shared reports about sexual and physical abuse that they would have suffered for him during their respective relationships. At the time, Armie denied the rumors and declined to comment on the matter. He later checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic.

Despite denials, armie dropped all his future projects, including a TV series about the production of “The Godfather” (“The Offer”) and the romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding”, starring Jennifer Lopez. His last work in theaters was in “Death on the Nile”, released in March of this year.

Recently, Variety revealed that Armie would have left the acting profession to work at a resort in the Cayman Islands, with the intention of financially taking care of his two children, as well as being close to them. Children are fruits of the relationship with Elizabeth Chambersfrom whom the former actor divorced shortly after the allegations.

