Atlético-MG in Libertadores: Everson cites 2013 champions and stresses the importance of securing a spot | athletic-mg

A Libertadores achievement on the curriculum puts the players in the spotlight in the history of the clubs. Therefore, competing in the competition and fighting for the cup is essential. Goalkeeper Everson points out as one more motivation for the team to seek classification in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship. He cites the history of Atlético-MG itself.

In the corridors and rooms of Cidade do Galo, there are pictures with photographs of the historic 2013 Libertadores champion team. A stimulus for Everson and the certainty of the importance of the competition.

“We know how remarkable it is for you to be champion in Libertadores. Wherever we go here at the club, there are paintings from 2013” ​​(Everson).

Brazilian champion and Copa do Brasil champion in 2021, the goalkeeper was with Atlético in two Libertadores eliminations. One of them in the current season, in which the team was also disqualified in the Copa do Brasil. In the Brazilian, Galo, quite irregular, distanced himself from the lead. It remains for the team to seek the spot in the next Libertadores.

– Of course, our desire was to fight for the title. We are the current champions. Today it has a 1% chance. Three, four rounds from now, if you’re on a winning streak, that percentage can increase. But our main focus is to win again to seek the G-4.

This is the direct classification zone to Libertadores. She and the G-6 (total group of vacancies) may increase, depending on the champions of the continental tournament and this year’s Copa do Brasil.

The presence in the next Libertadores has considerable weight for Atlético. The reflexes are in the sporting, financial and even emotional factors, since the club opens the MRV Arena in 2023.

– You can be sure that this is our intention, to finish these 14 rounds well, to put the club at least in Libertadores, so that we can have a year of achievements with our arena.

