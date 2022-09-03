Atltico needs ‘at least’ another R$40 million in sales this year, says CEO

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico players gathered on one of the fields in Cidade do Galo

Atltico’s board understands that it needs to get “at least” another R$ 40 million in player sales this year. The transfer window of the main European leagues closed this Thursday (1st). So far, Galo has managed just over BRL 100 million in transfers from atheists in 2022. The goal set by the board in the club’s budget is BRL 140 million. Therefore, the need for at least R$ 40 million more.

“We need to sell players… At least another R$ 40 million (until the end of the year). We need to tighten this line”, said the CEO of the club and Arena MRV,

The amount still needed, however, may exceed R$ 40 million. This is because other aspects of the club’s budget were “outdated”, especially those related to sports performance, such as awards and box office.

Therefore, Atltico is trying to raise more than the R$ 140 million forecast in sales to balance the accounts, since there was a lack of money in other budget points.

“This year will be very difficult. It’s a year when we need to sell players to meet budgets,” continued Muzzi.

The team was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and in the seventh place of the Brazilian.

“The sports performances of Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro were premised back there. Libertadores, reached, but you leave box office and awards behind; Copa do Brasil, you actually lose a little; the Campeonato Brasileiro part will be very close, but you lose the box office. The sponsorship part is in line, the transmission part is in line”, he added.