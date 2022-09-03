Avoid attacks on your mobile by learning to identify the Trojan Horse

The Trojan horse was an attack mechanism used on computers, spread from programs. When the person performed a download, they ran the risk of having their data leaked. However, attacks from this feature have been growing on smartphones, compromising the security of Android system users.

A common problem in Brazil

Considering Latin America, Brazil is the country that suffers the most cyber attacks. The Fortinet survey pointed out that 31.5 billion threats were accounted for from January to July 2022, showing that it is necessary to make Brazilians aware of the importance of protecting themselves more and more when using unknown digital tools.

Do not click on suspicious links

Clicking on any link, however tempting it may be, is one of the ways to fall victim to a hacker attack. In this case, no matter what device you are using, always be extra careful with third parties. In addition to links, criminals also apply scams to apps and the Play Store often publishes alerts about certain features.

another cell phone

If you are able to have two cell phones, it is possible to mitigate the effects of these invasions, separating priorities. On one device the bank apps and sensitive information can be stored, while the other concentrates leisure applications, games, etc. This recommendation also considers those who need to use their smartphone in the professional environment.

Tips to Avoid Trojan Horse and Other Malware