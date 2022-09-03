Belford Roxo: ‘Olho D’Água’ project takes free cinema to Heliópolis this weekend | purple Belford



Students of the Municipal School Álvaro Lisboa Braga, had a lot of fun and acquired a lot of knowledge with the educational artistic works – Disclosure

Published 09/02/2022 18:47

Belford Roxo – The residents of Belford Roxo already have a program to enjoy this weekend: free cinema at the exhibition “Olho D’Água” – Liquid Arts and Visual Waters”. The action is taking place at Praça de Heliópolis until Sunday (04/09). The initiative, which starts at 1:00 pm, includes the Outdoor Cine Show, starting at 6:30 pm, with a presentation of films focused on environmental themes, where the public is invited to reflect and dialogue on the topic addressed.

On September 1st and 2nd, the exhibition, which is made possible through the Culture Incentive Law and is culturally sponsored by Águas do Rio and Instituto Aegea, was aimed at students from the public school system, from the fourth to the ninth grade. Disclosure In addition, the project provides an immersive sensory experience with the aim of making the population aware in a playful way about the preservation of water resources and the environment, included in the schedule of activities. Belford Roxo is the first city to receive the initiative and more than 300 students from the public school system have already come to check out the exhibition up close.

The project provides an immersive sensory experience with the aim of raising awareness in a playful way about the preservation of water resources and the environment. Disclosure Heloísa Fidélis, a student at Escola Municipal Álvaro Lisboa Braga, had a lot of fun and acquired a lot of knowledge from educational artistic works. “I learned that water is very important for our life and that we have more salt water in the world than fresh water. And if we don’t take care of all this, we’ll go to hell!”, concluded the girl – with a lot of good humor.

The Exhibition “Olho D’Água” – Liquid Arts and Visual Waters” takes place at Praça de Heliópolis Disclosure “I loved this initiative, I hope you always come and bring other projects. Our children from Baixada Fluminense really need this living science, to experience it all, see, participate and explore this curiosity that they have. Congratulations to Águas do Rio, they were wonderful”, cheered Alice Quadra, educational advisor.

For Cleyson Jacomini, director-superintendent of Águas do Rio operating in Baixada Fluminense, the exhibition is capable of bringing a new form of learning to the population of Belforrox.