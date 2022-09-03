Bitcoin Is So Bad Traders Start To See Buying Opportunity

Even though recent signs show that the monetary tightening movement promoted by the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, may contribute to losses in risky assets, some cryptocurrency analysts assess that the moment opens an opportunity to bet on the price increase. of Bitcoin (BTC).

“A number of signs suggest that cryptocurrency selling is overextending in the short term,” wrote Vetle Lunde, an analyst at analytics firm Arcane, in a report released later in the month. “This represents an intriguing area to place short-term counter bets.”

Alex Thorn, head of research at cryptocurrency firm Galaxy Digital Group, argued that even if a new drop was already predicted, traders who bought BTC at similarly challenging times in history could pocket a profit within a month.

If the biggest cryptocurrency suddenly sells-off, he considers $17K as a key level that would provide strong price support. At press time, Bitcoin was trading around $20,000, far from the all-time high of $69,000 reached last November.

“While macroeconomic factors and monetary tightening may cause Bitcoin to trade bearish in the short term, for a variety of reasons, both technical and fundamental, these levels should be considered a tactical buying opportunity,” Thorn said in a report.

To Cripto+, the head of crypto and co-founder of Monett, Helena Margarido, points to the $20,000 level as an opportunity given the cryptocurrency’s cost price. “[Levando em conta] mining cost, Bitcoin below $24K is being sold at a price much higher than what it would be mined for. With the depreciation of the machines alone, we arrive at that $24,000,” he said.

Cryptocurrencies are having a challenging year, in line with traditional financial markets such as stocks and bonds, amid high inflation and rising interest rates. Bitcoin is down 57% this year, while the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has dropped below $1 trillion from its peak of nearly $3 trillion in November last year.

Despite the unfavorable economic outlook and Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforcing the plan for aggressive interest rate hikes during a speech at last week’s Jackson Hole annual symposium, a number of cryptocurrency market metrics suggest that depressed prices could provide an attractive entry point.

purchase zone

BTC is currently trading below its 200-week moving average at around $23K. Throughout the coin’s price history, this has acted as a key level to identify buying opportunities and has only happened four times before: twice during the 2015 bear market, during the 2018 and 2019 market bottom, as well as with no crash induced by the pandemic in March 2020.

Every time BTC dropped below average, investors who bought it saw positive returns within a month. “In the past, when BTC traded below its 200-week average, this proved to be a favorable buying opportunity,” Thorn wrote.

short term fall

As is often the case in the markets, when most traders bet one way, prices go the other way. Many crypto traders expect an even bigger drop in the price of Bitcoin, but the pessimism has reached such extremes that short positions (betting on the fall) may have increased too much.

Evidence from the Bitcoin options market demonstrates that traders have positioned themselves for falling prices, the Arcane report added.

The average daily basis of futures offshorefor example, turned negative for the first time since the crash 2020, indicating extremely negative short-term sentiment.

ProShares’ Bitcoin BITI ETF, which allows you to profit from the digital currency’s price drop, has experienced significant uptake in recent weeks and reached a record size in late August, according to Arcane. At the same time, other Bitcoin funds mostly had redemptions.

Bitcoin futures contracts are currently traded on backwardation, a condition in which contracts from the previous month are traded at a higher price than contracts with a longer maturity. In practice, this means that sellers dominate the market.

Funding rates for perpetual swaps, another common crypto derivative, have already been negative for two weeks, while the total number of open interest derivatives contracts has grown almost continuously since the December 2021 correction.

“Everyone is hedging, and short positions look crowded when measured against the historical background,” Lunde said in the report. “It seems good right now to open positions betting on the rise of BTC, Ethereum (ETH) or altcoin with a higher beta – but with a higher beta. stop loss tight.”

