Blue Beetle will show a new type of role for Latin actors

Xolo Maridueña was chosen to play Jamie Reyes in the film Blue Beetlethe first DC movie starring a Latino actor, and gave a good stab at how Latinos are stereotyped by Hollywood.

“The entire crew was welcoming and put their trust in me during filming. Blue Beetle It’s not meant to make me the new heartthrob or superstar, but to show the audience, ‘Hey guys, stories about Latinos don’t have to be just about drug dealers, gang members, or crossing the border, okay?’

The actor even told The Hollywood Reporter that playing someone as a hero helps to improve the bad image created. “You can be portrayed in a positive light. This coming from a superhero is perhaps the most positive way of saying it in this industry.”

Breaking barriers

In another interview with THR, the actor explained how the representation of Latin life can break down barriers and that the film Blue Beetle can speak to those who have never been heard before.

“I don’t know how much I can say, but what I can say is the fact that what’s really going to shine in this movie is that the Latin experience is not a monolith. It’s not a one-size-fits-all story. If you speak zero Spanish or are fluent, you are no more Latino than anyone else. The reality is you can come from any background and at the end of the day you say, ‘Let’s all come together for this mission or whatever it is. The family bond is what makes us Latinos and the fact that we’re going to ride for each other, that’s what makes us Latinos, not that language.’ Don’t get me wrong, there will be Spanish in the movie. We’re going to speak Spanish; it will be like feeling at home, but Spanish is not the only reason for that”.

Blue Beetle follows the story of a young man who finds a scarab that gives him a high-tech armor and becomes a hero. The film opens on August 18, 2023.

Investing in representation

Since the MCU and DCEU began, films have been predominantly starring white actors, with female and other ethnic characters left in the background.

In 2017, DC released Wonder Womanthe first DCEU film starring a woman, Gal Gadot. In 2019, Marvel did the same with captain marvelstarring Brie Larson.

Marvel continued to increase diversity in their films and in 2018 it was released black Pantherthe studio’s first film starring a black actor, with Chadwick Bosemanand it was a resounding success.

Through Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsreleased in 2021, Marvel brought its first Chinese protagonist to the MCU through the actor Simu Liu.

