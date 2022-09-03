Botafogo lineup: Tiquinho on the list and Rafael should be news | botafogo

Luís Castro should have two new features in the Botafogo team that faces Fortaleza this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Castelão, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship: Rafael and Tiquinho Soares.

The striker participated in activities with the group this week after recovering from a thigh injury – when he was still playing for Olympiakos. Related to the match, the expectation is that he will start playing, but the return is treated with caution.

The side is the only option that Luís Castro has for the right of the defense, since Saravia is suspended for the third yellow card (it is his ninth in the competition) and Daniel Borges is injured. With that, Botafogo’s probable lineup for the game against Fortaleza is:

Catito Fernandez; Rafael, Cuesta, Adryelson (Philipe Sampaio/Kanu) and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Victor Sá and Tiquinho Soares (Júnior Santos).

+ Cartola recalls Caio Ribeiro’s farewell and redoes the score of that Botafogo x Fortaleza

1 of 3 Tiquinho Soares expects to start against Fortaleza — Photo: Vítor Silva/Botafogo Tiquinho Soares expects to be a starter against Fortaleza — Photo: Vítor Silva/Botafogo

+ How the passion for poker explains Cuesta’s success at Botafogo

In defense, there are doubts about who will be on the field alongside Cuesta and forming the line with Marçal and Rafael. Kanu, Adryelson and Philipe Sampaio are vying for the spot.

+ Read more news from Botafogo

Victor Cuesta bets on Botafogo’s recovery in the second round

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The trend is that in midfield the lineup is the same as in previous matches, with the trio Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes. In front, Jeffinho and Victor Sá should continue.

Botafogo is 14th, with 27 points and is two away from the relegation zone. Fortaleza is in 12th place, with 30.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧

Watch: all about Botafogo on ge, on Globo and on sportv