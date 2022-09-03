Brazilians Want Guinness Record For Youngest Couple To Visit Worldwide | Tourism and Travel

When Rafael Diedrich, 31, and Lídia Diedrich, 30, took their first trip 10 years ago, they didn’t imagine they could become the youngest couple to visit every country in the world.

At the time, they were newlyweds and didn’t have little Liz. “We had the proposal to travel for the rest of our lives to 100 countries”, remembers Rafael.

Now, they are after the Guinness mark, the Book of Records, where they sent documentation of visits to 215 countries193 of which are members of the United Nations (UN) and 22 that are not.

According to Rafael, the record validation process began on the 28th. Guinness will analyze the couple’s journey with the number of 196 nations: the 193 of the UN and 3 more that Guinness recognizes (Kosovo, Taiwan and Palestine).

For registration, three types of verification are required: a proof document filled in by a person who was born in each country visited, stamp in the passport and photos.

2 of 2 Lídia and Rafael with their daughter Liz — Photo: Reproduction/ Social networks Lídia and Rafael with their daughter Liz — Photo: Reproduction/ Social networks

“Since we started, we have been collecting signatures. We always preserve our passports and record all our trips with images”, he explains.

According to Rafael, Lídia may also be the first Brazilian to visit all the countries. “There is no longer the possibility of anyone breaking the record. We are also making applications that will be validated by more than one institution”.

Couple travels through breathtaking landscapes and visits to the Eiffel Tower without leaving home; see how

The family that traveled the world for 22 years in a 1928 car

For the first trip, to Chile, Rafael, who is a neuroscientist and theologian, said that he had resources “saved from the minimum wage” he was receiving at the time, along with the savings of Lídia, who was finishing her nursing course.

The couple chose to stay in hotels. “Our first trip was taking advantage of a promotion that we decided to take on,” she said.

After visiting six countries, in 2014, the couple established a new plan to set foot in 50 countries before turning 30 years old. “We were guaranteeing the tickets and we got to know more countries. Later, some companies came to sound us and we managed to expand our goal”.

During this period, the idea of ​​creating a social network to share experiences emerged. Currently, the family has 1 million followers on Instagram, creates content on TikTok and also on a blog.

During the pandemic, the couple had to take a break from spreadsheets and visa studies.

“The tickets for the next trips were bought for 2020 and the idea would be to finish in 8 and a half years. But we need to stay parked because of the pandemic and in this period our daughter was born”.

Because of this, they had a special company to complete the last tours.

“It was really nice to be able to finish all the countries with our daughter. At 1 year and 11 months old, she has already visited 16 countries. With her, all this became even more fun”.

In these years of travel, Rafael explained that the couple visited many special places and even had to face many barriers to be able to visit countries in conflict.

He also recalls that it was necessary to dribble unforeseen events such as a kangaroo bite, which occurred in Papua New Guinea, and caused minor injuries.

An exciting story, which he considers a “deliverance”, took place in 2019. Eight hours before the flight, they had to change their tickets. And the plane they should have boarded crashed. “It was very scary, my hand was shaking after we got the news.”

The accident happened between Ethiopia and Kenya in 2019, leaving more than 150 dead.

Known as ‘Brazilian Orlando’, Olímpia expects 350,000 tourists in July

See what the new passport model looks like