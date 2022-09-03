BRL 7.2 billion. Leila Pereira’s heritage. The richest football club president in Brazil. At all times – Prism



São Paulo Brazil

No, it didn’t inflate the ego.

Quite the opposite.

Leila Pereira and her husband José Roberto Lamachia did not like the disclosure of the value of their fortunes by Forbes magazine.

Not because the president of Palmeiras is ‘only’ the fifth richest woman in Brazil.

But because its R$ 7.2 billion was publicly disclosed.

Leila already has private security wherever she goes.

Unlike the other billionaires, she constantly frequents public spaces, accompanying Palmeiras in games, trips, concentration.

‘Absolutely unnecessary situation’, tells the blog one of the people linked to the club’s management.

The money doesn’t just come from Crefisa and the Faculties of the Americas. It also has Crefipar. And nine more companies.

In addition to the largest sponsorship in Latin America, which ranges from BRL 80 million, up to BRL 120 million, to have her brands on the Palmeiras uniform, she did more.

It has already financed Carnival parades in Mancha Verde, until the samba school of the crowd won for the first time in São Paulo, in 2019. .

He lent around R$130 million to the club to sign players.

Opposition advisers say that, thanks to her billions, it has become impossible to face her at the polls. Because of its overwhelming campaign. Yeah man.

But Leila doesn’t like ostentation.

Hence, he was not encouraged to have his patrimony estimate on all the country’s portals.

But there’s no way to stop it.

It is a tradition of Forbes magazine, since its creation, in 1917, in the United States, by the Scottish journalist Bertie Charles Forbes.

Deal with finances.

And publicize the richest in the world.

Leila Pereira is the richest leader in Brazil.

At all times.





This is the list of the ten richest women in the country.

1st) Vicky Safra – BRL 37.5 billion (Bando Safra)

2nd) Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti – BRL 20.6 billion (Votorantim Group)

3rd) Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barreto Vilela – R$ 8.1 billion (Itaú)

4th) Dulce Pugliese de Godoy Bueno – R$ 7.6 billion (Amil)

5th) Leila Pereira – R$ 7.2 billion (Crefisa)

6th) Lucia Borges Maggi – R$ 7.1 billion (AMaggi)

7th) Marli Maggi Pissollo – R$ 7.1 billion (AMaggi)

8th) Neide Helena de Moraes – R$ 6.5 billion (Votorantim Group)

9th) Camilla de Godoy Bueno Grossi – BRL 5.3 billion (Dasa)

10th) Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco – R$ 5.2 billion (M. Dias Branco)



