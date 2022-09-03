Can Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Change the Fate of the War with Russia?

  • Quentin Sommerville
  • BBC News, Donbas, Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier guards a river observation post

Ukrainian troops are trying to regain ground from Russian forces before winter sets in.

A counter-offensive is already underway in the south, and the Ukrainians are now preparing to expand it to the east, in order to regain lost territories in Donbas and around Kharkiv in the north.

Journalist Quentin Sommerville and cameraman Darren Conway were given exclusive access to a unit of Ukrainian troops.

The air is thick with the smell of burnt sunflowers, and the sound of Russian cluster bombs can be heard hitting the fields, setting fire to crops awaiting a harvest that is unlikely to come.

