Candy: miniseries debuts in October on Disney+

Disney+ prepares to premiere the drama miniseries candythat has Jessica Biel (The Sinner) as protagonist and executive producer.

The story takes place in the 1980s and follows Candy Montegomery, a mother and housewife who has done everything according to the traditional rules: she has a good marriage, which produced two children and a beautiful house. At least, that’s what it appears to be. When “the pressure of conformity” starts to build up inside her, Candy’s actions show her desperation for freedom. The problem is the deadly consequences that follow, and Candy will shock the community by killing her best friend from the church, Betty Gore, with an axe.

In addition to Biel, Timothy Simons (Veep), Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets), Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) and Raúl Esparza (Law & Order: SVU) are also part of the main cast. As for executive production, names such as Robin Veith, Nick Antosca and Michael Uppendahl are included, who have contributed to the development of series such as Mad Men, The Act, fargo, American Crime Story: Impeachmentbetween others.

candy premieres scheduled for October 12, on Disney+, and the five episodes that make up the series will be available on that same day.

You can peek the trailer:

[Texto adaptado do comunicado de imprensa do serviço de streaming]