Captain, Gabriel values ​​Inter’s leadership, adopts the “ruf, ruf” and predicts emotion when seeing Corinthians | International

Gabriel likes to maintain a serious pose, but it doesn’t take long for him to laugh. The adaptation to Inter, the performance on the field, the reception of the locker room and the affection of the fans make the steering wheel proud. Field delivery earned him a bark. When announced in the lineup or every steal, Beira-Rio explodes with the “ruf, ruf”, in allusion to the pitbull. Shyness gives way to pride.

+ Mano prepares to repeat Inter

This Sunday, at Neo Quimica Arena, emotion will surface. The shirt 23 will face Corinthians for the first time after being traded with Colorado. Gabriel played for the São Paulo club for five years and won the Brasileirão and three Paulistões. In addition to his fierce spirit, he strengthened a relationship at Timão. In conversation with the GE on Wednesday afternoon, he admitted that the heart will be tested.

In the first round, he was on the bench in a 2-2 draw at Beira-Rio, in the match marked by Edenilson accusing Rafael Ramos of alleged racial slur. Focused on helping Inter to climb the table and continue in the fight for the national team, the 30-year-old ensures that the race that captivated the stands will be present in search of the three points.

– It will be a very big emotion. I believe the energy will be cool. Even when they announced my name here in Beira-Rio, the crowd (from Corinthians) applauded. I’m from work, dedication and delivery. It’s been like that here at Inter. The crowd hugged and supported me at all times. I respect Corinthians a lot and it will be a little different to step there. I can’t wait for it to happen.

1 of 2 Gabriel became one of Inter’s pillars — Photo: Tomás Hammes Gabriel became one of Inter’s pillars — Photo: Tomás Hammes

On his return to Itaquera, Gabriel will have as one of his duties to contain Yuri Alberto. The former Colorado will face the gaucho team for the first time. “Ruf, ruf” and partners in the defensive sector will work to maintain solidity and bring the team closer to an unprecedented victory at Timão’s home.

Check out excerpts from the interview:

ge – Your leadership appears with less than seven months, which confirms with the rank of captain. What does this armband mean to you?

The armband on my part is pretty quiet. There are many players here with home and history time. I respect enough. It’s not my main goal, but to be the usual Gabriel. A positive guy who helps his teammates on and off the field. It’s more of a symbol that you wear and carry around in the field.

The players we have here, especially the more experienced ones, with time at home, play this role. Taison, Edenilson, Moledo, Gabi Mercado, among other players with a tread and respect within the group. I’m very happy to be a part of it and to be able to add a part to what I’ve already lived to bring to the locker room what I believe to be positive.

What do you feel when you hear the fan’s “ruf, ruf”? Do you growl too?

It’s been really cool and positive and light. The fans hugged him a lot. More came from him, but my companions occasionally joke. You end up liking it. The atmosphere of the stadium when you scream brings a good energy. I’m ashamed to do. Mauricio does a lot, as does Renê, the Alemão. The crowd has this joke. I try to do my work, with concentration. Focus on our goals. We are going step by step, on the right path.

Inter is in fifth, with the same score as Corinthians, which closes the G-4 (42, but São Paulo advantage in victories), but eight behind Palmeiras. Is the objective to be among the four in the Brasileirão or is there still a way to fight for the title?

There are eight points for the leader and one for the vice. It’s a very similar championship. Palmeiras made a bigger escape, but we have a direct confrontation and we need to think step by step. Our decision before was with Avaí, then Juventude and now it’s Corinthians. We have conquered the objectives, climbed step by step, position by position. The two Brasileirões I won went like this.

Our decision will always be the next game. We have looked at it like this. Step by step, we are looking for this title that Inter longs for. We are very hungry to win. – Gabriel

2 of 2 Gabriel is the new captain of Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional Gabriel is the new captain of Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional

On Sunday, you will set foot on Neo Quimica Arena as a visitor.

Man, it’s going to be a really big emotion. The first time I come back. I believe the energy will be cool. Even when they announced my name here in Beira-Rio, the crowd (from Corinthians) applauded. So I think it’s going to be a nice reception for everything I’ve done. I’m from work, dedication and delivery. It’s been like that here at Inter. The crowd hugged and supported me at all times. We are focused to make a great game. I respect Corinthians a lot and it will be a little different to step there. I can’t wait for it to happen.

You arrived shortly after the sale of Yuri Alberto. How will the marking on top of it be?

It will be a very interesting duel. Yuri is a great player. We have to fill in the spaces. There may be some duels there. It’s part of the game. The guys know him well. Many worked here with him. I’ll get some tips from my companions so I can help. But it’s not just Yuri. I know a lot of the players there. I will be very focused to make a great match.

Inter have not yet won there. What’s the secret to leaving with the three points?

Make a great game and act with personality. I believe that our team has grown within the competition, playing well. Not wanting to change much of what we’ve done so far. The attitude will be important, wanting to have the ball, but also closing yourself off. Explore all the details of the match. Our attitude has been good. We’ll try to play a game of equals. There are two giant teams. We have the ability to get there and win.

21 games

19 matches as a starter

71 steals

17 fouls received

38 fouls committed

73 wrong passes

7 submissions out

2 yellow cards

1,692 minutes played

Guard dog, Gabriel, from Inter, is leader in steals in the Brasileirão

You enjoy chatting and coaching about positioning during games.

It’s very important. A placement error can be very costly. We have this vision, especially back there. We can give more consistency to the team. The attack already fits the marking to not give the counterattack. In addition to working on training, communication makes all the difference to winning.

Inter have not conceded a goal for four matches (counting for the Sudamericana). What is the secret of the evolution of the defensive system?

I always say that the fewer goals you concede, the greater the chance of victory. Even more so in a well-played game, in which everything is even. You need to have organization. We’re able to fill in the spaces they generate with the opponent’s movement there. Dani and Keiller himself have played great games. It all helps, gives confidence. And not just the defensive system. Up front there is already a good pressure. We have scored well.

New Inter Banner – the one that counts — Photo: ge

Click here and become a member

🎧 Listen to the ge Inter podcast 🎧