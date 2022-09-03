Carioca Feminino starts this weekend; check the table | carioca championship

The Carioca Female Adult 2022 will start this Saturday (3), at 3 pm, with Fluminense facing Rio de Janeiro, in Vale das Laranjeiras. At the same time, Botafogo faces Portuguesa, at Caio Martins. Flamengo and Vasco debut on Sunday, against Barcelona and Rio São Paulo, respectively.

Flamengo and Fluminense made the final of Carioca 2021

Currently in the Brazilian Women’s A2, the tricolors have never won the Carioca Adult. In 2021, Flu reached the final of the competition, but was defeated by Flamengo on penalties. In the last edition, the club also took the runner-up, however, being surpassed by Botafogo by 2 to 0.

– Expectations are extremely high, and the team is focused so that in each game we can put into practice what we are doing in training. We are strong, committed and very determined to achieve the main objective, which is the title – said forward Vilmara.

Vilmara prepares for Carioca Feminino

Two-time champion of Carioca Feminino, Botafogo was close to returning to the elite of national women’s football, but was surpassed by Athletico-PR on penalties. Now, the Alvinegras are looking for the state title, which they last won in 2020.

– We had good weeks of training, and I believe we have a strong group that has evolved daily. We are excited to debut and go in search of another title – said the side Chay.

Chai, side of Botafogo

Current champion, Flamengo arrives as favorite for the title once again in Carioca Feminino. The squad led by Luis Andrade ended their participation in the Brasileirão after being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Internacional.

– Flamengo always enters competitions with the aim of winning the title and we are fully aware of that. We know our responsibility and we will leave everything on the field to end the year with the Carioca Championship cup in our hands. We are training hard, working hard and the Nation can expect a very strong team on the field to represent the club well – said Cida, the team’s defender.

Cida, defender of Flamengo, is one of the leaders of the team

Biggest champion of the competition, Vasco undergoes a restructuring in the Women’s Football Department. After the fall in the Brasileirão A2, the club seeks to rediscover the path of victories in Carioca, since the state title has not come since 2013.

– The team is undergoing a reformulation after the Brazilian Championship, but we are working to get well in Carioca, have a good competition and reach the semifinals, which is the first objective. Some athletes from the base joined the cast and I’m sure they will help a lot – said Ju Pacheco, midfielder of the team.

Ju Pacheco has been with Vasco for 10 years

HISTORY OF THE FEMALE CARIOCA

The Campeonato Carioca was held for the first time in 1983, however, it suffered from financial problems and remained unplayed from 1989 to 1996. In 96, the tournament returned, when Vasco was crowned champion, but it was interrupted in 2001. The competition was only established in 2004 and continues until today.

Carioca’s greatest champions clubs titles Vasco 8 (1996 to 2000, 2010, 2012 and 2013) Flamengo 6 (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021) Radar 6 (1983 to 1988) Duke of Caxias 4 (2005, 2006, 2007 and 2011) Botafogo 2 (2014 and 2020) Large field 2 (2004 and 2008) Round Round 1 (2009) FC bar 1 (2001)

3pm – Fluminense vs Rio de Janeiro

3pm – Botafogo vs Portugal

3pm – Cabofriense vs Duque de Caxias

10am – Flamengo vs Barcelona

3pm – Serra Macaense vs America

3pm – Brasileirinho vs Black Pearls

3pm – Vasco vs Rio Sao Paulo

Format of the Women’s Carioca 2022

Carioca will have 14 participating clubs divided into two groups (A and B) and will be divided into four stages: qualifying, called the Guanabara Cup, quarterfinals, semifinals and final. In the first phase, teams from group A will face those from group B in a single round, with field control defined by draw.

The club that ends the first phase in first place will be champion of the Guanabara Cup.

The eight best placed in the Guanabara Cup will qualify for the quarterfinals, which will be held in an Olympic cross (1st x 8th, 2nd x 7th, 3rd x 6th and 4th x 5th). The teams classified from the first to the fourth place in the table will have the advantage of a tie and also of deciding the game at home.

Fluminense;

Botafogo;

Cabofriense;

Serra Macaense;

Little Brazilian;

São Paulo River;

Barcelona.