‘Causeway’ with Jennifer Lawrence to premiere on 4/11 on Apple TV+

Shortly after a month of the movie’s announcement, “Causeway” just got a release date. After debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival with three other features (also from Apple TV+), the production will hit the service on November 4th.

According to the Varietythe film starring Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”) will premiere at the aforementioned festival, considered a thermometer for the awards season ahead. The plot centers on an American military woman who is returning home with physical and psychological trauma after serving in Afghanistan.

The cast of the film also consists of Brian Tyree Henry (“Eternal”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Lady Bird: Time to Fly”) and Jayne Houdyshell (“The Humans”). The direction was in charge of Lila Neugebauerwho has directed episodes of series such as “Maid”. The film is a co-production between Apple Studios and A24.

Other premieres

THE Variety also revealed when other productions premiering in Toronto will arrive on Apple TV+. We have, initially, “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”which tells the story of the jazz icon, under the direction of Sacha Jenkins (“Everything’s Gonna Be All White”), who will arrive at the service on the day September 23thafter the presentation at the festival on 9/8.

There is also the eight-part series “Gutsy”based on the book”“The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience”, by Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea. In the production, they talk to famous and successful women in various fields, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Jane Goodall and Kate Hudson. As we have already informed, all parts will be released on the day September 9even before the festival premiere (on 9/10).

Already “Sydney”a documentary about actor and activist Sidney Poitier produced by Oprah Winfrey, will premiere in Toronto on 9/10 and, both in theaters and on Apple TV+, on September 23th.

Finally, “Raymond and Ray”which tells the story of two half-brothers who live under the shadow of a terrible father and see their parent’s death as a way to reinvent themselves, will premiere at the festival on 9/12 and, on Apple TV+, in October 21st.

After receiving the Oscar for Best Picture for “CODA”, expectations are high regarding the next steps of Apple TV+ in the audiovisual industry. The Toronto Festival, as said, is an excellent stage for the introduction of new productions that may be awarded in the future.

