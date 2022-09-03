check out all the tips and tricks!

Share chirp Share Share The e-mail



Selena Gomez doesn’t usually post selfies on Instagram, but when it happens, everyone pays attention. When it comes to Gomez, it’s always more than just a photo. Sometimes she makes her debut with a fresh hairstyle from the ever-changing alternation of her look, other times she’s all about rare beauty products and other times she posts pictures of her new unreleased music. But what everyone expects is the impeccable cat eye that characterizes her. Being the ultimate winter and summer addition to makeup, you’re sure to want to copy too. So below we have gathered all the steps.

Cat eye makeup is a classic look that can be hard to get right. What makes it difficult is that your app and placement can change depending on the shape of your eyes, so it’s important to learn to “work” with what you have. However, armed with your favorite gel eyeliner and angled brush, eyeliner pencil or waterproof liquid eyeliner, you can create a custom eyeliner look that enhances the natural shape of your eyes. Remember to have makeup remover and cotton swabs available to clean up any mistakes that may come your way to the perfect cat eye.

1. Prepare the eye area

Use concealer or primer for shadows under the eyes and on the lids to create a smooth, even base for your makeup and help it “look” better. Wrap around lashes if you like. (Keep concealer close by to correct any errors.)

2. Put on eye shadow if you want

Try a more subtle shade if you want your eyeliner to stand out, or go for a darker shade if you want to make it complete glam and combine a smoky eye with your cat eye.

3. Make the first line

Draw a short, thin line from the outer corner of the eye up to the edge of the eyebrow at a 45 degree angle. 45 degrees works for most eye shapes, but doesn’t always give a perfect result. If you’re having trouble creating a smooth line, try making a series of small dots and then connecting them together. Try using a piece of masking tape as a guide.

4. Make the contour right

A makeup artist’s secret is that the end result without painting the lash line from the inside will never look complete. Using liquid eyeliner, draw a thin line along the upper eyelid, following the natural curve of your upper lash line from the inner corner of your eye to the outer corner of your eye. Do the same for the bottom line of the lashes.

5. Create eyelash lines

Connect your wing to the top and bottom lash lines with smooth, curved lines. Fill in the blanks with more eyeliner.

Selena Gomez has no makeup

Her first step without makeup? The playbook. “What I like about this primer is that sometimes I can just smear it on my skin, giving me that dewy, fresh look. When you use it with foundation, I like that nice little effect and the glow it gives under makeup,” she says characteristically. This is followed by a swipe of lip balm on your lips, light moisturizer with SPF and color on your face, concealer under your eyes, blush on your cheeks, a few coats of mascara on your lashes, and a swipe with the Lip balm (in the shade of Almost Rose) on your lips. Last but not least? Two or three sprays of rare beauty facial mist on her face.