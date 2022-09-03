Claro reaches the mark of 1 million households with 4K device

Claro announced this Friday (02), that it reached the mark of 1 million homes equipped with the 4K device by Claro tv+, in a movement that has stimulated the exchange of equipment for maximum quality in the plans of the streaming service of the company. operator. The company also announced that it has started 4K transmission of the Multishow channel.

According to the operator, in the last 12 months, it exceeded 2 million hits with its platform. In the month of July, Claro registered 5.5 million pay-TV customers. Of this total, 4.89 million access the service via coaxial cable technology and 87.38 thousand users via optical fiber. Although it had a resource of 3.5% compared to the previous month, the company maintained its leadership in the segment.

It is worth mentioning that this number does not include Claro tv+ exclusive users. In addition, the company offers cable, fiber and satellite service, but also resells pay TV via a streaming application and via the distribution of an IPTV converter, Claro TV Box, which has both standard and 4K versions.

Its largest concentration of customers is in the Southeast, with more than 4 million users, followed by the South, totaling 900 thousand accesses. In the Northeast, there are 700 thousand. There are another 385,000 in the Midwest and another 225,000 in the North. In addition, “free” users are considered in these numbers, which are those who do not subscribe to plans, but make use of the operator’s satellite decoder.

5G

To celebrate Claro tv+’s brand, the operator is offering a benefit to Multi+ and 5G+ combo customers as a gift. From this Friday, the 2nd, until the 12th, the streaming and mobile customer who has a device compatible with the network will be able to watch content on demand and live in the application without discounting the data allowance.