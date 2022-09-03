Colombia: Attack kills 7 police officers and challenges ‘total peace’ – 02/09/2022 – World

An attack with explosives in a rural area in southwest Colombia killed seven police officers this Friday (2), the country’s president, Gustavo Petro, said in a social network. It is the most serious attack on security forces since he took power at the beginning of last month, with an ambitious plan to change paradigms in the fight against violence.

The politician had initially given the information that there would be eight victims, but the count was revised downwards by the government, according to the Reuters agency. The eighth agent would have been injured.

Police say the agents died when the vehicle they were in was hit by explosives in San Luis, in the department of Huila. The town is about two hours from Neiva, the regional capital. A source told AFP that the agents had fallen into a kind of ambush. Three of the victims were 20 years old or younger.

Petro did not name the attackers, but dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) are known to operate in the region. Shortly after announcing the attack, the president spoke with Defense Minister Iván Velásquez to Neiva, where he met with the local police chief and ordered the installation of a command post.

Velásquez urged the Armed Forces to “respond with force” to what he described in a tweet as an attack on peace. The special representative of the UN leadership in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz, also defended in a statement that all sides continue to insist on efforts for peace.

According to government data, about 2,400 guerrillas linked to the FARC reject the peace agreement negotiated by their former leadership in 2016.

Colombia’s first leftist president, himself a former guerrilla associated with the M-19 group, seeks to advance peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN), which were sidelined in 2019 after an attack on a police school. which left 21 dead and 68 wounded.

It also proposes what it calls a “multilateral ceasefire” with dissidents and drug trafficking gangs, part of its “total peace” policy, to end the armed conflict that has plagued the South American country for nearly six decades. .

Dissident factions and some drug traffickers linked to the powerful Gulf Clan have expressed interest in the ceasefire, but have not yet reached an agreement with the government.

For Petro, the attack now is a clear “attempt to sabotage total peace”, as he wrote on Twitter. He added that he asked the authorities to investigate the case.