Contest aims to seek talent in the field of technology

Registrations are now open for the 16th edition of the Recruta Stone program, an initiative of the technology and financial services company Stone. Applications can be made until the 13th of September and vacancies without prerequisites will be offered for candidates with different profiles, in the companies of the group.

The requirement of the Recruta program, carried out since 2014, is that the candidate demonstrates cultural alignment with the company. Entries must be made through the recruitstone.com.br website.

“At each stage, we approach the company’s culture and the importance of looking towards the other, seeking to understand the best that each person has to offer, focusing on the empathic and self-knowledge experience”, highlights Lívia Kuga, leader and partner at Stone.

And he continues: “Thus, we attract people who are nonconformist, change their surroundings in a constructive way and are protagonists of their journeys. It is the meeting between these people and a company that focuses daily on improving the life of the entrepreneur”.

After the first screening, as of October, candidates from all over Brazil participate remotely in training trails, with self-knowledge and personal marketing classes, accompanied by interviews, evaluations and periodic feedback that contribute to the development of participants.

In November, candidates start to be hired as interns and under the CLT regime. These professionals will participate in an immersion program with practical challenges within the companies of the group and will undergo mentoring with the company’s top leadership, in addition to receiving personalized training.

Currently working in Stone’s commercial backoffice, Victor Souza Lima was one of the Recruits of 2019. He says that, when he signed up, there was no clarity about what he wanted for his career. The young man knew that he would like to be in a place with a strong culture, that would challenge him, with people he admired so that, naturally, he would engage in what this group was proposing to do.

And, after the two stages described by Victor, it is in the grand final, scheduled for the end of January, that the Recruits are elected.

In 15 editions, the project has already hired more than 4,000 talents and around 60 candidates have received the title of Recruit.