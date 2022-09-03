Cruzeiro Caravan in Divinpolis with Marcelo Ramos and Osas; know more

photo: Cruise/Disclosure The destination of the Divinpolis Cruise Caravan

The Cruzeiro Caravan will be in the city of Divinpolis this coming weekend and will count on the presence of forwards Marcelo Ramos and Osas. The Cruzeiro road will be parked at the Rodoviria Municipal, located at Avenida JK, 1361, in Bairro Bom Pastor, on Saturday (3/9) and Sunday (4/9), from 10 am to 8 pm – check the event schedule below.

Cruzeiro’s sixth top scorer, Marcelo Ramos made history with the celestial shirt and will be in Divinpolis, along with fellow striker Osas, who won the Copa do Brasil for the Minas Gerais team. The Fox and Little Fox pets will also be present.

In addition to getting to know the idols and seeing all the attractions available at Caravan do Cruzeiro, Divinópolis fans will be able to watch the team’s next game on a screen. On Sunday (4/9), at 4 pm, Paulo Pezzolano’s team faces Cricima in Mineiro, in a game valid for the 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Divinpolis the third city in which the Caravan do Cruzeiro passes. Previously, the route was in Prudente de Morais and Conselheiro Lafaiete, other municipalities in the interior of Minas Gerais.

Discover the Cruzeiro Caravan project

On August 18, Cruzeiro announced the start of a caravan through the interior of Minas Gerais. The main objective of the initiative is to bring the club closer to fans who do not live in Belo Horizonte.

Cruzeiro’s commercial department promises “a series of exclusive experiences, such as a screen for broadcasting games, an official store, iconic presences, a museum, space for joining the Scio 5 Estrelas and a photo opportunity”.

To take advantage of the activations, fans must register on the campaign’s official website. It is worth noting that the event is free and will last “for more than one month”.

Cruise Caravan schedule on Saturday (3/9), in Divinpolis

10 am – Opening of doors and beginning of experiences (opening of the store and photos with the cups)

3 pm – Arrival of Fox and Little Fox

4 pm – Closing of the queue, with photos next to Raposo and Raposinho

4:30 pm – Closing the photo session

17h – Presence of the idols Marcelo Ramos and Osas

7 pm – Queue closure, with photos next to players, cups and in the store

19:30 – Closing the photo session

20h – end of the first day

It is worth mentioning that the schedule for Sunday (4/9) has not yet been announced.