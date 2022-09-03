Cruzeiro executive points out organized accounts and gives way to overcome still difficult scenario | cruise

Seeking to put the accounts in order, after the serious financial crisis in which it sank, Cruzeiro is today appointed, by its football executive, Pedro Martins, as a club with organized accounts and financial planning. Which does not mean that the financial situation is calm yet.

– The financial scenario is still complicated, mainly due to the need to restructure the revenue profile. Cruzeiro had already anticipated almost all of its revenues in 2022, and we also need to pay debts. The club still has a transfer ban to solve, it still has to pass on a part of the revenue to pay off old debts, so all this impacts cash flow.

Pedro Martins mentioned the anticipation of Cruzeiro’s revenue. For this year, basically, Cruzeiro only had the income from the partner program and new commercial agreements. There were already advance amounts for sponsorships signed in previous years and also for television quotas.

For next year, Cruzeiro will still have part of the television rights already advanced. In addition, Ronaldo’s management needs to transfer 20% of the revenues it has to the association and, if it makes a profit, 50% of the value.

Pedro Martins says that, today, the Cruzeiro scenario is under control. The club has debts to honor, but it has a plan in place.

– The scenario is organized. The club is no longer taken by surprise. Today, the flow has forecast, so you can handle it. You never find an emergency that will stop you from paying your salary. Today, the club has competent professionals to anticipate any kind of surprise, which gives us much more tranquility to carry out the project and make the club, little by little, be able to make investments and develop the organization as a whole.

Finally, the football executive highlighted that much of the success that Cruzeiro has had is due to the planning and organization off the field. Stable environment, highlighted Pedro Martins.

– Often, people think that football is just the field, but it is quite the opposite. I credit a large part of the success to the level of organization of the club and the environment. Today, we have a much more stable environment, and the day-to-day of Cruzeiro is much calmer. This tranquility that you find in the company, you will also find in the athletes’ daily lives and inside the locker room, so that we can overcome the challenges on the field.

