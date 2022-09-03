Cryptocurrency plummets 99% after project ends service

A cryptocurrency has plummeted 99% in the last few hours after a DeFi service associated with it shut down. This is yet another collapse of a decentralized ecosystem in recent months.

Between 2020 and 2021, with a booming cryptocurrency market, many novelties emerged in the ecosystem, such as the so-called DeFi.

With the translation of Decentralized Finance, the platforms emerged as a promise to create banking solutions with cryptocurrencies, without necessarily using traditional systems.

DeFi projects have attracted many clients interested in lending cryptocurrencies and earning income, among other opportunities that have emerged on the platforms.

However, the risks of platforms also prove to be a challenge for the sustainable growth of the sector.

Cryptocurrency plummets 99% after DeFi shuts down its services

One of the saddest cases in recent months happened to customers of Babylon Finance, a platform that presented itself as an “investment club” for investments in cryptocurrencies.

Providing simple solutions for its investors, the platform turned out not to be a fully secure environment, as in April 2022 Rari Fuse’s liquidity pools were hacked and immediately impacted Babylon Finance.

More than 70 million dollars were stolen in this episode, part of it being from Babylon clubs. With a falling market, the project’s recovery proved impossible.

On August 31st, Babylon Finance announced its end, a project that was launched in February 2022 and did not last many months to impact the market.

With the DeFi service ready to end its services, the project’s cryptocurrency has plummeted 99% since its all-time high on the market in December 2021, the worst drop seen since August 31.

“Domino effect of problems brought down the project”

The cryptocurrency market is going through one of its most complicated phases in all of history, after going through years of great bullishness.

Many brokerages are laying off employees, cryptocurrencies have died and companies in the market have stopped honoring commitments, showing that the moment is not the best.

Although bitcoin technology remains intact and working with great security, the price of the main currency loses value against the dollar in 2022.

For Babylon Finance, with the hacker attack suffered by Rari Fuse, combined with the bear market, the domino effect of problems made it impossible to rebuild the DeFi platform in the midst of problems.

Investors who lost money on the project and its token take a hard lesson from learning how new and still risky the decentralized finance industry is.