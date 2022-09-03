Curitiba Hospital opens photovoltaic plant to save 40% on energy costs

Photo: Disclosure

The Nossa Senhora das Graças Hospital, in Curitiba, inaugurated today (1), in Cidade Gaúcha, one of the largest photovoltaic plants in Paraná for the production of energy from sunlight.

Located 436 km from Curitiba, in an area of ​​7 hectares, the plant has 11,592 photovoltaic panels and will guarantee the generation of 616 MWh of clean energy per month, which guarantees the philanthropic institution 40% savings in electricity costs. . “Our expectation is very high in the search for socio-environmental sustainability, and this project will meet the energy consumption not only of the HNSG, but of four other hospitals of the Nossa Senhora das Graças Hospital Group”, explains the administrative director of the HNSG, Fernando César de Oliveira and project coordinator.

To give you an idea, the savings generated correspond to the supply of more than 2 thousand homes, with an average consumption of 267 kilowatts/month. The plant’s generation also avoids the emission of 319 tons of CO2 (carbon) on a monthly basis, which is equivalent, for example, to the preservation of 44,000 trees.

According to the engineering manager of the HNSG, Alexandre Gutierrez, and also one of the project coordinators, construction of the plant began in 2020. “We chose Cidade Gaúcha for its implementation because it is a region that has the best rate of solar radiation from Paraná. In addition, the site had a Copel substation that was able to receive energy generated by the plant”, he explains.

The inauguration was attended by directors of the HNSG and also by Henrique Domingues, Mayor of Cidade Gaúcha.

How does the Photovoltaic Power Plant work?

The sun’s rays hit the photovoltaic plate and generate an agitation in the component of the plate that scatters electrons, generating a direct current of low voltage energy. The inverter, the equipment responsible for transforming this energy into alternating current, sends it to transformers and, passing through the protection and measurement system, it is injected into Copel’s distribution network.

Caring for the health of man and the planet

This is already the second major sustainability project implemented by the hospital. In 2021, concerned about high consumption and the water crisis, which has been increasingly constant in the capital, HNSG sought a way to reuse water and developed a reuse water treatment plant for its laundry. The station was installed inside the hospital, in the basement, and the results already have an impact on water consumption, generating a monthly savings equivalent to 400 homes.

For the director general of the HNSG, Sr. Maria de Fátima Sobral, sustainability projects like these, in addition to being part of the Hospital’s institutional values, also represent the institution’s Christian commitment. “As Pope Francis quoted in his Encyclical Letter LAUDATO SI, the protection of our common home is an urgent challenge for all humanity. Therefore, the production of clean energy, reused water, among other initiatives, represents our way of taking care of the health not only of man, but also of planet earth”, says Sr. Fatima.