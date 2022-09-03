Despite having the fifth highest average attendance in 2022, Palmeiras is the team that fills its stadium the most

Despite having only the fifth highest average audience in Brazil, the palm trees leads the ranking of the teams that have the most fans within their domains in 2022. It is worth remembering that the survey was carried out according to the maximum occupancy percentage of each stadium.

In 29 games played by Verdão as home team in 2022, counting Allianz Parque and Arena Barueri, the club received 936,435 people, with the Palestinian home having a capacity for 43,713, while the lawn of another municipality in São Paulo can be occupied by up to 31,452.

With a general public average of 32,290 paying people and a percentage of 75% occupancy, the number is the highest in the country, tied with the accumulated by Corinthians. However, as the rival only played 27 games under their domains, moving to second place.

The curious thing is that the crowding of Palmeiras even surpasses the general leader of average attendance in Brazil: Flamengo, with 43,829 fans per match, has an occupancy percentage of 63%, ranking third.

Check out the best percentages as home team in 2022:



1 – Palmeiras: 75% (29 games)

2 – Corinthians: 75% (27 games)

3 – Flamengo: 63% (27 games)

4 – Atlético-MG: 61% (26 games)

5 – São Paulo: 57% (31 games)

Check out the best audience averages as home team in Brazil:

1 – Flamengo: 43,829

2 – Corinthians: 37,076

3 – São Paulo: 34,338

4 – Atlético-MG: 33,568

5 – Palm trees: 32,290