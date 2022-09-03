director answers if movie can still happen or not

During an exclusive conversation with Screen Rant columnists, the director Henry Selick shared his thoughts and wishes about a possible sequel to the stop motions ‘Nightmare Before Christmas 2’ and ‘Coraline 2’ what could happen.

The director acknowledged the public’s interest in both films, but appears to be apprehensive about their actual making, as he claims that the sequels need “a good story” to get off the paper.

See what Selick shared below:

“People have always wanted a sequel to A Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline. If there’s a good story, it might be worth doing. But all too often, the sequels are just a remake of the first movie with some slight changes.”

Nightmare Before Christmas

The animated musical in stop motion tells the story of the skeletal character Jack Skellington, better known as the Pumpkin King.

In the plot, bored and dissatisfied with his position of leading Halloween in the city of Halloween Town, he embarks on an adventure on another commemorative date: Christmas.

Directed by Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton and Denise Di Novi, the dark fantasy film has become a classic. cult since its release, becoming the first animated film to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects and earning a special room at Disneyland.

Coraline

The animation in stop motion ‘Coraline’, on the other hand, is directed and written solely by Selick, adapting the eponymous literary work written by Neil Gaiman.

In the plot, the protagonist Coraline Jones, who won the voice of Dakota Fanning, struggles to adjust to her new home in Oregon when she comes across a secret door that leads her to an alternative – and better – version of her life.

However, not all is as it seems and Coraline learns a great lesson as she tries to return to her former life.

‘Coraline’ garnered widespread critical acclaim, earned an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Selick’s pronouncement on the chances of a potential sequel is certainly somewhat disappointing for fans of the dark fantasy genre’s style and animation.

Also, Neil Gaiman recently hinted at a possible sequel to ‘Coraline’, putting an end to some rumors that the animated sequel would be in November once and for all.

While nothing is too concrete, audiences can rewatch the original productions of ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ on Disney+ and ‘Coraline’ on Tubi.