Discover the must-see productions to ‘marathon’ this weekend on Netflix

The first weekend of September started and thinking about leisure without leaving home State Gazette listed ten productions for those who love to marathon Netflix series or movies. With national and international features, this month's catalog is a must.

Neighbors

Starring actor and comedian, Leandro Hassum, the plot follows a man who leaves the city for the countryside after a nervous breakdown. However, everything starts to go wrong when noisy neighbors start to take away your peace and tranquility. The film is now available, see the trailer.

Love in Verona

For those who love a good romance movie, Love in Verona is a great option. The film tells the story of a young woman who recently went through a difficult breakup and decides to travel to Verona, Italy. She seeks to find herself again and achieve peace of mind, however she discovers that the villa she has booked has been booked twice, and she will have to share her holiday with a cynical Brit. See the trailer.

Matilda

This movie to watch with the whole family tells the story of a brilliant child who grew up with rude parents. Matilda’s parents only send her to school after discovering that she has magical powers, and because it is a place controlled by the grumpy principal, she will need to use her special talent to protect her friends and the teacher. See the trailer.

marighella

Directed by Isa Grinspum Ferraz, the guerrilla’s niece, the documentary inspired by the life of activist Carlos Marighella premiere on the 7th. The film portrays the life of his uncle during the years of the military dictatorship. See the trailer of documentary.

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

The 5th season of the series inspired by the classic Karate Kid premiere day 9. In this new installment of the series Terry changes the ‘Cobra Kai’ system as Daniel and Johnny team up with a person from the past to face a battle that goes far beyond the mat. See the trailer for the new season.

The invisible man

The plot shows the story of a woman who, after escaping an abusive relationship, finds herself pursued by an invisible entity. The film starring Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, enters the catalog on the 14th. See the trailer.

Holy

Netflix’s new Spanish series features Brazilian Bruno Gagliasso in the cast. With premiere scheduled for the 16ththe plot follows two police officers who work together on a mission to capture the biggest drug dealer in the world, whose face no one knows. Series trailer.

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)

In this new season, arriving on the 16ththe Alfea students needed to protect Solaria from enemy powers that supposedly surround the school, while Bloom is unable to control her powers. See the trailer for the new season.

Only if it’s for love

Country music production set in Goiás tells the story of the passionate couple Deusa (Lucy Alves) and Tadeu (Filipe Bragança) who create a band. However, as soon as they start to be successful, Deusa receives a solo career proposal, which shakes her relationship with Tadeu. The series premieres on the 21st.

The Thai Cave Rescue

Based on real events, the documentary series that opens on the 23rd, addresses the rescue operation of 12 boys from a soccer team and their coach who were trapped in a cave in Thailand after the site was flooded due to heavy rains. The operation caught the attention of the press around the world and brought together diving rescue specialists to try to save the team. See the series trailer.

Playing with Fire Brazil (Season 2)

The new season of the reality show of making out back on the 28th. With a new group of singles with their emotions and desires in a paradise location, competing for a prize of R$500 thousand. See the trailer for season two.

blonde

Starring Cuban actress Ana de Armas, Blonde, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ best-selling novel, features a biopic of one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn Monroe. The feature – exactly long, 2h46min long – premieres on the 28th. See the trailer.