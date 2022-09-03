Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Almost Had a Fantastic Four Post-Credits Scene

The hero’s sequel arrived in theaters in May and was commented on by the writer of the feature, Michael Waldron.

Released in May, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought a new perspective to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by introducing Earth 838 with the leader of the Fantastic Four, played by actor John Krasinski as a member of the Illuminati.

Recently in an interview with Empire, the film’s screenwriter, Michale Waldron revealed that the MCU feature almost ended with a post-credits scene showing the team led by Mr. Fantastic from the 616 universe, which would mean a more subtle appearance by Reed Richards.

Still in the interview, Waldron commented on his interest in bringing the hero in as he considered him a “big revelation” and before the decision to join him to the group formed by Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), the Illuminati, he had a glimpse of Reed. at some point in the post-credits scenes in the Baxter Building, the Quartet’s headquarters.

“In my first draft, I wrote a markup for fun of the events of the film being recorded and reviewed by someone in the Baxter Building, and a hand stretched out entering the frame to execute it. Reed is probably my favorite character from the Marvel comics, so I was always trying to get him here somewhere.”commented the screenwriter.

Fantastic Four: Will John Krasinski Return as Reed Richards in the MCU?

While Krasinski was introduced in the MCU, there is an expectation for the group in 2024, as they were presented at the San Diego Comic Con panel and the new feature will kick off Phase 6 of Marvel. The film is slated for release on November 8 and will be pivotal to upcoming events in Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. In addition, Matt Shakman, director of the hit WandaVision, is in talks to direct the new Fantastic Four movie. Will we have a new presentation of the group there?

Fantastic Four already had films in 1994’s The Fantastic Four; won a version with two films Fantastic Four (2005) and the Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer (2007), with Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis and Ioan Gruffudd in the cast. Recently, the group won a new version that was not very well evaluated by critics with Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan in the cast released in 2015.