Dramas: ‘The Three Sisters’ premieres on Netflix. Find out date, synopsis and details

The Korean drama “The Three Sisters” arrives on Netflix this Saturday (03). The plot tells the story of three women who have to deal with an impressive twist in their lives. The series is directed by Kim Hui-won, the same director of the “Vincenzo” phenomenon.

Starring Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hu, “The Three Sisters” revolves around the lives of poor girls who grew up alone. They find a large amount of money (70 billion won) and together they need to decide what to do with the amount and assess whether they will keep this secret.

In a plot full of tension and mystery, the sisters are also involved in a conspiracy and must face the richest and most powerful family in South Korea. The K-drama cast also includes Wi Ha-joon, one of the stars of “Round 6”, the most watched series in the world and which should win a second season.

K-DRAMA ‘THE THREE SISTERS’ IS INSPIRED BY CLASSIC LITERATURE

“The Three Sisters” is a South Korean adaptation of the 1868 book “Little Women”. The classic tells the story of the sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, who need to keep the family together because of the economic problems resulting from the absence of their father, who was summoned to war. In American cinemas, the plot inspired the film “Little Women”, starring Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh.

“The Three Sisters” has 12 episodes that last, on average, an hour. The K-drama will be released in parts every Saturday and every Sunday.

Watch the trailer: