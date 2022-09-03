Eating placenta, home births and doulas. Taboo topics, but not for celebrities – NiT

More than ever, there is talk of the presence of a neutral person at the time of delivery. She is not a doctor, nor a nurse, and does not express opinions.

What do Kate Hudson, Jessica Biel, Kristen Bell, Heidi Klum and Anne Hathaway have in common, besides being well-known actresses? All are mothers and chose to be accompanied by doulas during pregnancy.

Perfect selfies, adorable babies masked as animals on Instagram accompanied by the hashtag #blessed, often camouflage the true postpartum experience. After the birth of the baby, many women are plagued by contradictory emotions: happiness, joy, but also anguish, doubts, fear, frustration, anxiety and tiredness. Whether they are celebrities or not. However, they were responsible for launching a new fashion, when they began to speak openly about the way they lived that period.

In recent years, it has become a trend to seek out doula services when thinking about getting pregnant. This activity is not recent, it has existed for several years and, in 1979, its role was formally determined in the United States. In Portugal it is still not recognized as a profession and there are many myths associated with it.

“The doula essentially supports, listens, and gives confidence to new parents and, without judging, contributes to their empowerment in the search for answers and decision-making”, explains Bárbara Yü Belo, pre-conception, pregnancy and childbirth doula to NiT. , since 2005. It is up to you to share information that will allow future parents to make informed decisions, not limited to those made available by doctors and helping to destigmatize alternative birthing options. During birth, it provides comfort measures, so that it can be as peaceful an experience as possible for both mother and baby. Afterwards, it monitors the breastfeeding process and clarifies doubts regarding the care of the newborn.

However, do not confuse this activity with medicine.. “The doula’s work is of a non-medical nature, and in this sense, it does not make diagnoses, nor exams, nor does it express opinions about the couple’s choices”. It can resort to varied therapeutic practices, defend the choices of mothers in a hospital, but never supplant the role of a doctor or nurse. It is a collaboration and not a replacement. “What started out as a very big rivalry, is now a team effort”, confesses Bárbara, remembering a congress in which there seemed to be a battle between health professionals.

During pre-delivery consultations, doulas teach some exercises that help the pregnant woman prepare her body for the day of delivery, as well as breathing techniques to help with the discomfort of contractions. “We are a neutral element with whom they can share the experience”says the also menstrual and natural fertility educator.

At a time when many pregnant women feel helpless in the face of the closure of many obstetric emergencies, the use of this type of monitoring and alternatives to traditional deliveries in hospitals is increasing. “Many confess to me that they feel like time bombs”, she reveals. And she adds: “They don’t know where to have the baby and assisted home births are increasingly sought after”.

Bárbara Yü Belo says that it is essential that there is a match between the woman, or the couple, and the doula, and that, therefore, the choice “must be conscious, even if it is necessary to interview and meet several, until finding the one that ”.