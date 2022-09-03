Edu focuses on Serie B, but reinforces the desire to continue on Cruzeiro in 2023

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Edu, Cruzeiro’s top scorer in the season, with 18 goals in 39 games Cruzeiro’s top scorer in the season, with 18 goals, striker Edu ensured focus on the final stretch of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and on fulfilling the main objective of the year: access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

However, questioned at a press conference this Friday (2), the scorer reaffirmed his desire to remain at Toca da Raposa II in 2023. He has a contract with the club until December 2024.

“We still don’t think about next year. We have a few games to go in 2022, so all our thoughts this year are still for when the season is over, if not, think about next year”, assured Edu.

“I have a contract until the end of 2024. I intend to stay, everyone knows how happy I am here, but it’s not just up to me. Waiting for the season to end, waiting for what will happen at the end of the year. God willing, everything will work out and that I can stay here for next year”, he added.

Pezzolano’s absolute holder in the first half of the year, Edu went through a bad phase recently. That’s why he ended up on the bench in the victories over Tombense (2-0) and Londrina (2-1) and in the draws with Chapeconse (1-1) and Grmio (2-2).

Edu had chances again in the 4-0 rout over Nutico, for the 26th round, on August 26, when he returned to swing the net after 13 games of fasting. He repeated the good performance in the 1-1 draw with Sampaio Corra, last Tuesday, when he also scored a goal.

“Competition increased a lot during the year, (now) the period when we have more people to play up front. This is important for the club and good for Paulo (Pezzolano) and for the commission, who have parts to change system and change during the games”, evaluated.

In addition to Edu, Pezzolano is willing to command the attack Luvannor, Rafa Silva, Lincoln and Rodolfo.

Possibly with Edu among the holders, Cruzeiro returns to the field this Sunday (4). The opponent of the turn is Cricima, in a game scheduled for 16:00, in Mineiro. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for the match valid for the 28th round of Serie B.