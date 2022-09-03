Edu focuses on Serie B, but reinforces the desire to continue on Cruzeiro in 2023

Cruzeiro’s top scorer in the season, with 18 goals, striker Edu ensured focus on the final stretch of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and on fulfilling the main objective of the year: access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.
However, questioned at a press conference this Friday (2), the scorer reaffirmed his desire to remain at Toca da Raposa II in 2023. He has a contract with the club until December 2024.
“I have a contract until the end of 2024. I intend to stay, everyone knows how happy I am here, but it’s not just up to me. Waiting for the season to end, waiting for what will happen at the end of the year. God willing, everything will work out and that I can stay here for next year”, he added.
Pezzolano’s absolute holder in the first half of the year, Edu went through a bad phase recently. That’s why he ended up on the bench in the victories over Tombense (2-0) and Londrina (2-1) and in the draws with Chapeconse (1-1) and Grmio (2-2).
“Competition increased a lot during the year, (now) the period when we have more people to play up front. This is important for the club and good for Paulo (Pezzolano) and for the commission, who have parts to change system and change during the games”, evaluated.
In addition to Edu, Pezzolano is willing to command the attack Luvannor, Rafa Silva, Lincoln and Rodolfo.