Eduardo Baptista highlights Atlético-GO’s performance over São Paulo

Credit: Alan Deyvid / ACG

A new cycle begins at Atlético-GO, under the command of coach Eduardo Baptista. This Thursday (1), Dragão entered the field to demonstrate its strength against São Paulo, in a match that was valid for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal. The team from Goiás beat São Paulo 3-1 at Serra Dourada.

After the game, Dragon’s new coach praised his squad. For Baptista, the expulsion of Igor Gomes, from São Paulo, did not overshadow the shine of Atlético-GO players.

“We faced São Paulo, a team of great technical quality. For a knockout competition, it’s an important result. Nothing has been decided, but it is a result that the team sought on its own merits. With one player more or one less, it doesn’t matter, we played the game we had to do and got a good result,” he said.

next challenges

The next game between Atlético-GO and São Paulo will take place next Thursday, at the Morumbi stadium in São Paulo. Rubro-Negro enters the field with a goal advantage and in case of victory, the Dragon advances to the final of the Copa Sudamericana that will feature Melgar, from Peru, or Independiente del Vale, from Ecuador. It is worth remembering that the Ecuadorians won the first game by 3-0.

Regarding the Brasileirão, Atlético-GO will face Atlético-MG for the 25th round of the competition and the duel will take place this Sunday, at Antônio Accioly stadium. While Galo occupies seventh place in the table, Dragão is in 19th and is fighting relegation.