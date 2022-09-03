Ellen Pompeo Will Have Reduced Role From Season 19 Rolling Stone

Ellen Pompeo will appear in eight of the 22 episodes of the new season, but will continue as narrator.

Ellen Pompeowho plays the doctor Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomy (2005), will have its role reduced from the 19th season. The information is from deadline.

The reason for the change is the casting of the actress in the new series of Hulu, orphan, in which she will also act as executive producer. According to the report, the decision is part of a movement to Pompeo to diversify projects.

Pompeo will appear in eight episodes of the season (which will reportedly run for 22 chapters) but will continue to serve as narrator and executive producer. With the announcement of the renewal of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy in January of this year, fans began to speculate that this would be ‘the beginning of the end’ for the medical characters.

At the end of last year, Pompeo tried to convince the producers of Grey’s Anatomy that the series should come to an end. In the past two seasons, the actress has had a minor role in the production, having spent part of her 17th year in a coma and being in Minnesota for much of her 18th.

Started in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy follows the routine of a group of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Since then, many famous faces have walked the halls of Seattle Grace Hospital, including Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey and Jesse Williams.

Of the original cast, however, only three remained, being Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., the pragmatic and lovely Richard Webberand Chandra Wilsonwho plays the fan-favorite chief of surgery, Miranda Bailey. Created by Shonda Rhimesthe series has run for over 400 episodes and stars Ellen Pompeo.

where to watch Grey’s Anatomy?

In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy integrates Sony Channel programming and is available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Prime Video, Globoplay and Star+.