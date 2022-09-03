European Union plans law to extend cell phone life cycle

The European Union is studying creating a law that will increase the life cycle of cell phones and tablets in countries that are part of the economic bloc. The proposal is part of efforts to create a circular economy in the region by 2050, but is expected to benefit markets beyond Europe.

A recent European Union bill wants to force brands to supply essential parts for repair for up to five years after mobile devices are launched. Then, technical assistance would have access to exchange components such as batteries, camera sensors, charging ports and other “vital items for operation”.

Furthermore, the measure aims to prevent the programmed obsolescence of the devices. In this way, manufacturers will be prohibited from releasing updates that may interfere with the life of the battery or any other component over the five years.

If European law is passed, users will have longer-term technical assistance coverage (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

Stimulating the circular economy

Inspired by natural ecosystems, the circular economy concept has a strong focus on the reduction, reuse, recovery and recycling of resources. As said, the European Union intends to adopt these rules in several sectors by the year 2050.

For several years now, the European Parliament has created laws that facilitate the right to repair for ordinary users. With this, people are able to upgrade older devices, extending the life of the device and reducing the production of electronic waste.

In other words, the consumer less attached to technology does not need to discard a cell phone because of some defective components. Changing parts makes it possible for the user to keep using the phone for a few more years instead of having to invest in a new model.

With this, the new European Union bill aims to reinforce the concept of a circular economy and directly benefit European consumers. In addition to bringing more savings to users, these actions collaborate with the environment by reducing the production of electronic waste.

Samsung and Apple already offer self-repair kits for US consumers (Image: Handout/Samsung)

How can European law benefit the rest of the world?

Currently, Europe represents one-sixth of the world economy. So, from a marketing point of view, it would not pay for manufacturers to produce a shipment of devices to meet certain technical rules in just one region.

An example of this is Apple itself, which must replace Lightning connectors with USB-C ports in products that will be launched from 2024 onwards. This is an action that precisely meets the requirements of the European Union.

In addition, Apple and Samsung are expanding support for mobile device self-repair in the US. For example, North American users can purchase kits with original replacement parts for recent devices such as iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21.

If the EU’s proposed law becomes a reality, it is possible that more brands will extend the lifespan of products and ensure greater support for the right to repair. Also, this strategy should not be restricted to Europe and extend to other markets.

Source: TechRadar