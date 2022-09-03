Everton vs Liverpool – Live – Premier League

Corner, Liverpool. Courtesy of Jordan Pickford.
Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by James Milner with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Courtesy of Conor Coady.
Shot saved in the top center of the goal. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the center of the box. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
Corner, Liverpool. Courtesy of Jordan Pickford.
Shot saved towards the center of the goal. Fabinho (Liverpool) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Darwin Núñez with a headed pass.